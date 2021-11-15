Santa Paws is Coming to Town



The Craven Arts Council & Gallery and the Colonial Capital Humane Society are proud to present Santa Paws in the Main Gallery of the Bank of the Arts on December 4th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. This event will feature dogs and cats available for adoption and a puppy painting event with works for sale to the public. Come join CAC&G and CCHS for a fun-filled day checking out some work featuring Critters with paintings made by Critters!

Santa Paws is a new event hosted by the Craven Arts Council & Gallery and Colonial Capital Humane Society featuring animals from the Humane Society. Select pets will also paint unique abstract “puppy portrait” on canvas. Each painting created by one of the critters will be for sale and the profits will be split between the Craven Arts Council and the Colonial Capital Humane Society.

In addition to the paintings being for sale, all the dogs and cats will also be available for adoption through the Colonial Capital Humane Society. Guests may also stop by with their own pets and pay a fee to create their own “puppy portrait.” Santa Paws will take place at the Bank of the Arts from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Saturday December 4th.

The Craven Arts Council & Gallery is free and open to the public Tuesday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. For details, visit the Bank of the Arts at 317 Middle St. or call 252-638-2577.

By Mairin Gwyn Narron