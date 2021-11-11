Salute to Veterans

On Veterans Day, we salute all who served our Country. Whatever your duties were, you selflessly put your country first. Thank you for your sacrifices and all that you’ve endured for us to have the freedoms that we have today.

Craven County has approximately 20,000 veterans living among us. Veterans come from all walks of life and have served in countless ways. They continue to serve our community in numerous ways. From working at homeless shelters and volunteering, to helping other veterans cope with life after the military.

We’re fortunate to have some great veterans’ groups and resources in our community. I would like to personally thank the: Craven County Veterans Services Office, Craven County Veterans Council, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2514, Veterans Employment Base Camp and Organic Garden, NC Works Employment Office, American Legion Post 24, American Legion Post 539, Elks Lodge 764, Craven County Veterans Services, NC Disabled American Veterans Chapter 40, Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 886, and all of the community service organizations who assist veterans.

The past 18 months have been particularly difficult for most of these organizations as they haven’t been able to hold fundraising events due to the virus. Please consider supporting them by making a monetary donation.

By Wendy Card