Reach Your Local Audience for Businesses, Nonprofits, and Event Coordinators

What is New Bern Now?

– NewBernNow.com (home base)

– The Podsquad Show

– Magazine

Our ancillary reach includes social media (Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter), daily news email, WNOS 103.9 FM, YouTube, and Podcast channels.

Let us help you connect with the people of and visitors to New Bern and surrounding areas. Reach your local audience through our multi-media platforms.

Monthly Analytics:

– Website and social media = 70,000

– Podsquad viewers and listeners = 20,000

– Our magazine is coming back in December

Ancillary reach includes a daily news email, radio, YouTube, and Podcast channels.

How to spread your message:

1. Email announcements, event information, articles, press releases, etc.

2. If it’s about an event, the information is added to the calendar.

3 Reach more people by emailing information ready to be published with a photo (min. H: 500 px)

4 The article is shared on our social media and email. It may be talked about during the show and added to the magazine.

5. Advertise with us for optimum exposure!

Please don’t tag us on social media or send flyers to get your information on New Bern Now.

Let us know if you have any questions or comments by sending us an email.

By Wendy Card