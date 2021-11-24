Palace Foundation provides Field Trip Grants to Students

On Thanksgiving, we acknowledge all that we have and give thanks, but on Giving Tuesday, we have the opportunity to show our thanks and generosity to our favorite non-profits and all the good they accomplish throughout the year.

This Giving Tuesday, November 30, 2021, the Tryon Palace Foundation is asking for your gift towards a program that will make a difference in the lives of many North Carolina students. The Palace Scholars program was established to provide field trip awards to Title I North Carolina schools, thus providing these students with the opportunity to step out of the classroom to visit Tryon Palace and experience the story of our state’s first capitol.

Students in North Carolina’s Title I schools often face cost barriers that prevent them from experiencing curriculum enrichment, like field trips, that might otherwise be considered part of the traditional learning experience. Palace Scholars is a donor funded program that covers the associated costs of a field trip such as transportation, substitute teacher fees, and admission so that these students can experience a day of living history at the Governor’s Palace and the North Carolina History Center.

Since 2019, the Palace Scholars program has provided field trip funding to schools in 14 different counties and more than 2,155 students have visited to date.

Your generosity is needed to fund this program and bring more of these students to Tryon Palace for a memorable experience that can impact their lives. Please consider making a gift today to the Tryon Palace Scholars program.

To view testimonials and art from the teachers and students who have benefitted from Palace Scholars or to visit the Giving Tuesday donation page, please follow this link.

Contributions can be made online, or in person as Tryon Palace is participating in New Bern’s Giving Tuesday on Tuesday, November 30 at Union Point Park from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

By Nancy Figiel, Public Affairs Director