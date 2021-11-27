New Bern Police Investigate Homicide



The victim in Friday’s shooting in the 1000 block of Pavie Avenue has been identified. He is 25-year-old Darrell Mims, Jr. of New Bern, NC.

Police were called to the area around 2:39 p.m. the day after Thanksgiving, after reports that a man had been shot. When officers arrived, they found Mr. Mims suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was immediately taken to Carolina East Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries. Next of kin have been notified.

The New Bern Police Department is investigating this case as a homicide. Anyone with information is asked to please call police at 252-633-2020.

Initial Report:

On November 26, 2021, at approximately 2:39 p.m., officers responded to the 1000 block of Pavie Ave., New Bern, NC in reference to a shooting victim. The investigation is still active and anyone with information is asked to call police at 252-633-2020.

The New Bern Police Department is committed to partnering with the community. Citizens are encouraged to become a “Partner in Policing” by reporting suspected illegal activity to the New Bern Police Department’s TIPS line at (252) 636-5034 or the Craven County Crime Stoppers line at (252) 633-5141. For additional information, please contact Lieutenant D. McInnis, Public Information Officer at the New Bern Police Department at (252) 672-4274.

Submitted by Jason D. Williams, Investigations Lieutenant, NBPD