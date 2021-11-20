New Bern Police are Investigating Shooting



On November 19, 2021, at approximately 11:31 p.m., officers responded to the 1000 block of Raleigh Street, New Bern, NC, in reference to a shooting victim. The investigation is still active and anyone with information is asked to call police at 252-633-2020.

Submitted by M. Morrison-Brown, Criminal Investigations Captain, New Bern Police Department