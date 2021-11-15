NCWorks Weekly Job Board for November 15, 2021



Blue Arbor Staffing – Assembler [JO #11947213]

Carolina Concrete & Brick LLC – Concrete Finisher [JO #11945030]

Cherry Point Bay Nursing & Rehab – Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) [JO#11947959]

Contemporary Nutrition Inc. – Registered Dietitian Nutritionist [JO #11940918]

County of Pamlico – Administrative Technician II [JO #11946251]

Craven Community College – Administrative Assistant (P/T) [JO #11945044]

Craven County Government – Processing Assistant IV [JO #11945826]

CSG LLC – Order Filler (Cherry Point) [JO #11946211]

Duke Energy Business Services – Distribution Crew Worker [JO #11946114]

Edward D. Jones – Branch Office Administrator [JO #11938347]

James L Cayton & Association – Plumbers [JO #11946751]

Jones County Public Schools – Elementary Education Teacher [JO #11942682]

Lenoir Community College – Night Attendant (P/T) – Trenton [JO #11938828]

McNaughton-McKay Electric Company – Administrative Assistant [JO #11945121]

MERCI Clinic Inc. – Clinic Administrative Assistant (P/T) [JO #11945839]

Religious Community Services – Resident Assistant (P/T) [JO #11940399]

Vertex Aerospace – Avionics Technician AV-8B [JO #11946275]

Wirthwein New Bern Corps. – Project Manager [JO #11942037]

WorkSteer Staffing – Drivers (P/T) [JO #11944937]

For more details/how to apply, visit www.ncworks.gov and search by JOB # or Text NCWORKSJOBS to (877) 916-6901

B / S / H:

BSH – Administrative Assistant [JO #11941049]

For more details/how to apply, visit BSH Website: bsh-group.com/us/career & select New Bern Factory View Jobs or visit www.ncworks.gov & search by job order #

City of New Bern:

City of New Bern – Equipment Operator I (Solid Waste) [JO #11945760]

For more details/how to apply, visit governmentjobs.com/careers/newbernnc or visit ncworks.gov and input Job Order Number.

For more information, visit Career Center – Craven, 2836 Neuse Blvd., New Bern, NC, call 252-514-4828, send an email, or text NCWORKSJOBS to 877-916-6901.

Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request for individuals with disabilities. Committed equal opportunity employer/program.

By Reeshema Walker, Center Manager, NCWorks Career Center