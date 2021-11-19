MetroNet on Agenda for New Bern Board of Aldermen Meeting — November 23, 2021

The November 23rd meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the Courtroom at City Hall located at 300 Pollock St. You can also watch live on the City of New Bern’s Facebook page or watch later on City 3 TV.

Agenda:

1. Meeting opened by Mayor Dana E. Outlaw. Prayer Coordinated by Alderman Best. Pledge of Allegiance.

2. Roll Call.

Consent Agenda:

3. Approve Minutes.

4. Presentation on Wreaths Across America.

5. Recognition of Graduates of New Bern 101.

6. Consider Adopting a Resolution Approving a Holiday Gift Card for City Employees.

7. Consider Adopting a Resolution Approving an Amendment to the Contract to Audit Accounts for Fiscal Year Ending June 30, 2021.

8. Consider Adopting a Resolution Approving a Pole Attachment Agreement with MetroNet.

9. Consider Adopting a Resolution Approving an Additional Streetlight for Carolina Street.

10. Consider Adopting a Resolution Authorizing the Submission of an Application for the FEMA Assistance to Firefighters Grant.

11. Consider Adopting an Ordinance to Amend Article VI of Chapter 70 to Designate a Portion of Tax Parcel 8-008-202 as an Additional Free Parking Lot.

12. Consider Adopting an Ordinance to Amend Article II. Fire Prevention Code of Chapter 30 “Fire Prevention and Protection.”

13. Appointment(s).

14. Attorney’s Report.

15. City Manager’s Report.

16. New Business.

17. Closed Session.

18. Adjourn.

The agenda, packet, and minutes are published on the City of New Bern’s website here.

Individuals with disabilities requiring special assistance should call 639-7501 no later than 3 p.m. the date of the meeting.

Let us know if you have any comments or questions by sending an email.

By Brenda Blanco, City Clerk