Local Author & Business Owner Named Heart of the Pamlico Poet Laureate

New Bern author, poet, artist and business owner Michelle Garren Flye has recently been named the “Heart of the Pamlico Poet Laureate.” Flye is the owner of The Next Chapter Books & Art in downtown New Bern. She is the author of twenty-two books, including four books of poetry. Her last two books, Unsong and 100 Warm Days of Haiku, were illustrated by her.

The Heart of the Pamlico Poet Laureate is awarded every two years by the Pamlico Writers Group and is open to any resident of Eastern North Carolina. The purpose of the poet laureate is to advocate for and spread the love of poetry to the community, schools and civic organizations. Flye says she is eager to speak to interested groups ranging from book clubs to schools and writing groups.

“I’ve always loved poetry, but I never really thought of myself as a poet,” says Flye. “I grew up loving Robert Frost and Emily Dickinson. The first time I saw e.e. cummings’s ‘[in Just-]’ was a life-changing moment for me. But it wasn’t until a couple of years ago that I got serious about my own poetry. It just seemed like too lofty an ambition for me. I’m looking forward to spreading the word about my poetry, the poetry of other contemporary poets, and classic poetry.”

Flye can be contacted at her store, located at 320 S. Front Street in New Bern, by phone at 252-633-5774 and email. For more information, check out her website michellegflye.com.

By Michelle Garren Flye