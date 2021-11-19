Learn How Climate Change Effects Us Locally and Globally

We here in Eastern North Carolina have already seen the effects of climate change on increasing and strengthening hurricanes, and impending sea level rise. Are we prepared for future events?

The Carolina Nature Coalition is offering this November 23rd program at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship in New Bern and virtually on Zoom with a link at CarolinaNatureCoalition.org.

Susannah Tuttle, director of NC Interfaith Power and Light, part of the NC Council of Churches, will bring us the latest news from the UN Climate Conference COP26 just concluded in Glasgow, Scotland. She served as the US anchor for her group’s members who attended the conference. Susannah will also provide guidance on what we can be doing to protect our planet and its people.

Join us in person or virtually.

Too Little, Too Late or Just in Time?

Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at 6:30 pm

In Person: Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 308 Meadows St., New Bern

Via Zoom: Use the link at computer website.

For more information visit CarolinaNatureCoalition.org or call 252-626-5100.

By Michael Schachter, President, Carolina Nature Coalition