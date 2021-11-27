Join Backyard Bee’s for Jingle Bee’s Christmas Party

The Backyard Bee’s will be holding our Jingle Bee’s Christmas Party on Small Business Saturday, November 27th, from 6:00-8:00 PM. The event is to show appreciation for customers old and new. The Backyard Bee’s has a large inventory of decor, fun knick-knacks, and reclaimed furniture as well as over 30 diverse independent business vendors conveniently located under one roof on Trent Road in New Bern.

This event will feature free food and wine, many vendors present to meet and greet customers, the Backyard Bee’s staff, and opportunities to win several exciting giveaways.

The Backyard Bee’s is a community-focused, female-led business owned by Lori Baker. It was started out of a passion for providing affordable vintage, reclaimed, and customized furniture, decor, and more to New Bern and the surrounding area. By housing over 30 independent vendors, Lori has turned The Backyard Bee’s into a haven for local small businesses.

Visit us at 2607 Trent Road in New Bern. Here’s the Event link

Submitted by David Bucksot