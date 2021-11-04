Help Spread the Word — Free Veterans Day Luncheon

The Craven County Veterans’ Council will host its annual Veterans Day Lunch on November 11, 2021 at the Temple Baptist Church located at 1500 Kingdom Way, New Bern, NC. This is a free lunch for all veterans and spouse or primary caregiver. The purpose of the luncheon is to honor the service and sacrifice of living veterans which includes the nearly 20,000 veterans of Craven County.

The program will commence at 11 am with patriotic music, follow by the presentation of the Colors by Marine Corps League Cherry Point Det. #1067, the Pledge of Allegiance, singing of the National Anthem by Sam Lewis, and Veterans Day Prayer by Rev Pennington. The lunch menu is Carolina-style barbecue, with sides, cake, and refreshments. Our program will conclude with the presentation of this year’s Veteran of the Year and Veteran Lifetime Achievement Award, remarks by Gary Gillette, Chairman, Craven County Veterans’ Council, and closing prayer.

Please bring proof of service: a North Carolina Driver’s License with veteran notation, DD-214, VA Medical Card, or membership card to a Craven County veteran organization. Veterans with mobility needs will be assisted by the Craven County Hospice and Richard Dobbs Spaight NSDAR Volunteers. There are no COVID restrictions, personal protection equipment is at the discretion of veterans and guest. Lunch will conclude at 1:00 pm.

For more information email cravencountyveterscouncil@gmail.com

By Dobert Owsley