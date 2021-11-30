Help Arts To End Genocide Bring Joy to the World



This Holiday Season, ATEG (Arts To End Genocide) is looking for your support to truly bring Joy To The World. Through our projects in Mali, West Africa we are bringing hope for the future to hundreds of vulnerable children and women. Street children are receiving free medical care at our ATEG/Rotary Clinic. At the Faladje IDP (Internally Displaced Persons) Camp, which is built on an active garbage dump, our goal is to relocate the community to a safe clean living environment. During the planning stage, we are providing services to improve their quality of life. On-site visits by our medical team provide essential health services. We are launching a skills training program for women and older children to enable them to generate income for their families. If you are interested in supporting our efforts, please visit our project on GlobalGiving.

Our Sponsor An IDP Child program is connecting sponsors with these beautiful children, giving them hope for their future. Sponsoring an IDP child is a very meaningful holiday gift for a loved one, especially for a child or grandchild. To learn more about the program visit our website at ArtsToEndGenocide.org and click on the link to Sponsor An IDP Child.

Our year end fund drive will begin on #GivingTuesday, November 30. Although the drive will run through December, on that day only, GlobalGiving is offering $1 million in incentives. We are most grateful for your support in any amount to support one of our projects.

By Mitch Lewis