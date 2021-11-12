Piano Recital Performance by Craven CC Staff Member Shauna Bierly

Craven Community College (Craven CC) will host a piano recital on Monday, November 15 from 4 to 5 p.m. in Orringer Auditorium on the New Bern campus. All pieces will be performed by Shauna Bierly, Craven CC staff accompanist.

Bierly, 25, is a classical pianist rooted in North Carolina and began playing the piano at age seven. She holds a master’s degree and professional artist certificate in piano performance from University of North Carolina School of the Arts, where she learned Russian technique and artistry from Dr. Dmitri Shteinberg. Through this mentorship, Bierly learned how to experience music more deeply, and communicate with intention at the instrument. She is eternally grateful for this gift which she hopes to pass on to her community.

“Music is an art of storytelling,” she said. “It can capture our personal experiences and emotions with a precision that replenishes and enlightens us. Music is a communal art, relying on the listening of an audience. In performance, we convey stories and allow others a chance to experience our own.”

Bierly also holds a B.A. in music from Duke University. Her senior project included the premiere of her original composition, MemoriALZ, which tells the story of a vibrant life that eventually falls victim to Alzheimer’s disease. Inspired by her grandmother, this piece explores the emotional and psychological impact of a condition affecting many of today’s older population. She earned various awards for the project, which is available for viewing on YouTube.

Also trained in Russian piano pedagogy, Bierly is passionate about sharing her musical talents through education and performance. She believes the arts communicate important aspects of the human experience, and is committed to exploring and sharing the depths of that connection through creative avenues. In her role at Craven CC, Bierly accompanies vocalists in class voice and private voice. She also wears the hats of solo performer, piano teacher, church music director, composer and vocalist. Passionate about higher education, she has taught piano at the university level, and recently gained recognition from the College Board as an AP Music Theory instructor.

The classical piano recital will include famous works from composers such as Bach, Beethoven, Mendelssohn, Chopin and Schubert. The concert is free and open to the public and will include a short intermission.

By Craig Ramey, Director of Communications