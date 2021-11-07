Craven County Water Advisory

The water consumers of Craven County Water in Townships 5, 6, and 7 experienced low pressure and outages in the distribution system. Periods of low or no pressure in the distribution increases the potential for back siphonage and introduction of bacteria into the water system.

Therefore, when water service is restored, consumers are advised to boil all water for human consumption (including drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation) or use bottled water.

Vigorous boiling for one (1) minute should kill any disease-causing organisms that may be present in the water.

Water consumers are strongly urged to conserve water whenever possible. This advisory remains in effect until further written notification is issued.

This advisory issued November 7, 2021.

For more information, contact Elliot Thomas, Assistant Water Superintendent, Craven County Water at 252-636-6615.