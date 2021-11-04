The 2021 Craig Brake Memorial Colors 4 Cancer 10k, 5k, and 1 mile run/walk will be held this Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Creekside Elementary, 2790 Landscape Drive, New Bern, NC. The Colors 4 Cancer benefits the Journey of Hope Cancer Support Fund at the CarolinaEast Foundation. The fund supports cancer patients and their families in Craven, Jones, Pamlico, Carteret, and Onslow counties.

The Colors 4 Cancer is a powdered color 10k/5k/1 mile fun run/walk to celebrate the various cancer color campaigns. The in-person event will take place Saturday, November 6th. The virtual event is from November 6 – 13th and can take place anywhere. There is still time to register! Online registration will close at 12pm on Friday, November 5. Participants may also sign up at packet pick-up or on race day (shirts are not guaranteed). Register or volunteer here.

Early packet pickup for those pre-registered is Friday, November 5, 2021 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the CarolinaEast Foundation, 2007-B Neuse Blvd, across from the Hospital. Participants may also pick up their packets race day, 7:00 – 8:30 a.m. at the race venue, Creekside Elementary.

The Journey of Hope Cancer Support Fund helps patients and families cope with the emotional, physical, and psychological effects of cancer by offering programs such as peer support groups, survivorship program, art therapy, yoga/exercise programs, transportation assistance to and from treatments, prescription assistance, and medical supplies and equipment assistance. For more information, please contact the CarolinaEast Foundation at 252-633-8247.

Submitted by Amy Willis, Foundation Administrator, CarolinaEast Foundation