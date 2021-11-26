Christ Church’s Cookie Walk Returns for 22nd Season

Christ Episcopal Church will host its 22nd Annual Cookie Walk at the Harrison Center, 311 Middle Street, on December 11. Doors open at 10 a.m., so come early to get the best selection.

Enjoy live music while you take in the sights and smells of the thousands of Homemade Cookies, Specialty Items and Party Platters for sale. You can pay by cash, credit, or check.

Special Care has been taken to follow current food safety and COVID precautions so everyone can have a safe, enjoyable shopping experience.

All proceeds from this event go to local charities.

Our mission as always is Helping Our Community, One Cookie at A Time.

Submitted by: Pam Miller