Christ Church’s Cookie Walk Returns for 22nd Season

November 26, 2021

Christmas Wreath

Christ Episcopal Church will host its 22nd Annual Cookie Walk at the Harrison Center, 311 Middle Street, on December 11. Doors open at 10 a.m., so come early to get the best selection.

Enjoy live music while you take in the sights and smells of the thousands of Homemade Cookies, Specialty Items and Party Platters for sale. You can pay by cash, credit, or check.

Special Care has been taken to follow current food safety and COVID precautions so everyone can have a safe, enjoyable shopping experience.

All proceeds from this event go to local charities.

Our mission as always is Helping Our Community, One Cookie at A Time.

Submitted by: Pam Miller

Anything About New bern
Receive Daily Community Updates!
.
Support New Bern Now
Payment Options

RSS New Bern Now Podsquad

New Bern Web Design – “Our Peace of Mind”
Obituary: New Bern and Surrounding Areas
new bern deaths
Must Visit Sites

  • A Dog's Dream

  • The Four C's

  • Havelock Chamber of Commerce

  • New Bern Area Chamber of Commerce

  • New Bern Web Design