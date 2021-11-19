Christ Church Hosts Holiday Recital by Erika Butters

Join singer Erika Butters as she helps to bring in the Holiday Season at Christ Church! Erika will sing a Noontime Recital at 12:15pm on Thursday, December 2, and two ArtWalk recitals at 6:00 pm and 7:00 pm on Friday, December 10.

Be ready to sing along! All programs are at Christ Episcopal Church, 320 Pollock, in beautiful downtown New Bern. Recitals are made possible by the generous support of the Rev. Sharp Fund for Music.

