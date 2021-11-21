Celebrate GivingTuesday with “Carry It Forward” Event

New Bern Chamber of Commerce and the New Bern Giv3 Committee will present the 2nd Annual “Carry it Forward: A Giving Tuesday Event” on Tuesday, November 30, 2021. This event has been created to celebrate Giving Tuesday, an international philanthropic movement, and to generate awareness for the many nonprofits in New Bern and the surrounding areas.

The GivingTuesday event will be held at Union Point Park in New Bern, NC, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will feature a GivingTuesday Ceremony, nonprofit informational fair, donation walk/drive-thru, live concert by Country Music performing artist Bryan Mayer, as well as food vendors. Local nonprofits will greet attendees and provide information at separate stations around the circle drive at Union Point Park. Guests are encouraged to make charitable contributions or show support for their favorite organizations.

A GivingTuesday ceremony will be held on the center stage at 10 a.m. with the donation drive-thru and concert beginning at 10:30 a.m. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and enjoy the live concert. Guests who choose to drive through the nonprofit drive-thru donation line will be directed through a one-way traffic pattern beginning at the entrance of Union Point Park. There will be no event parking within Union Point Park.

New Bern Giv3 Committee Co-Leader Erin Langley said, “We are thrilled to once again offer this unique GivingTuesday Event. New Bern and the surrounding area is home to many wonderful organizations who deserve a day of celebration and recognition. Our community is a better place because of all of the services, programs, and resources that these nonprofits provide throughout the year. We hope that our community comes out to show support and unity. After all, we are stronger together.”

New Bern Giv3 is the GivingTuesday advocate group for the New Bern area and an affiliate committee of the New Bern Chamber of Commerce. GivingTuesday is a global generosity movement unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their community and the world, created in 2012. GivingTuesday is held on the first Tuesday following Thanksgiving (November, 30, 2021.)

Submitted by Erin Langley, Associate Director of Financial Development, Eastern Carolina YMCA