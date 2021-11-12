CarolinaEast Foundation Reveals Dollars Raised Through Employee Giving Campaign

Over $400,000 Will Serve Local Healthcare Needs in Eastern NC

The CarolinaEast Foundation is proud to announce the final results of the 2021 CarolinaEast Health System Employee Campaign. “Rise Up by Lifting Others”, with nearly 50% of the work force at CarolinaEast giving of their time and dollars over this annual two week long fundraising campaign, brought in a remarkable total of $402,328.00. 100% of those dollars are dedicated to directly serving the healthcare needs of the local communities in eastern North Carolina.

This is the 26th annual Employee Campaign, but perhaps the most unforgettable one yet in light of this year’s global health pandemic. In the midst of caring for many COVID-19 patients over the last couple of years, CarolinaEast staff found it in their hearts to donate to a cause that directly helps local patients and community members.

“This year’s campaign theme of ‘Rise Up!’ revolved around the resiliency displayed by each CarolinaEast employee during these challenging times. I was able to see firsthand all of the good that our employees do just by coming to work with determination and kindness in their hearts,” said Jared Brinkley, Executive Director of the CarolinaEast Foundation. “It was extremely humbling to be a part of this campaign. The money raised is a true testament of the dedication of CarolinaEast employees to not only providing quality healthcare, but also giving back to the community.”

The Foundation Board of Directors will meet to decide which local non-profit organizations that share CarolinaEast Health System’s vision for health and wellness will receive grants from the monies raised. The remaining amount will be distributed to the community through the Foundation’s patient assistance program, which directly helps patients in our five county service area. To learn more about the mission of the CarolinaEast Foundation, visit carolinaeasthealth.com/foundation/about-us/.

About The CarolinaEast Foundation

The CarolinaEast Foundation is a non-profit organization with the mission to promote health in our region, support the healthcare community, and assist individuals with healthcare needs.

By Jared Brinkley, Executive Director, CarolinaEast Foundation