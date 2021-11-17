Call for Vendors: Show Off Your Small Business During Black Friday Shop Local Event

The Business Connect has partnered with The Greer VA Agency LLC, to bring our local small business together.

We want to give small business owners the opportunity to get in front of more people. It’s also an opportunity for you to decide if you want to start a business. You will be able to get an idea of how a retail or service-based business runs. With everything that has taken place, some businesses need a jump start. Some businesses are still struggling and need to let the public know that they are still here. An online business has a chance to let the public see what they offer, and explain in detail.

This event will be held at YLR Premiere Event Center located at 2107 South Glenburnie Rd. in New Bern, NC. The owner is Yolanda Reed, is an event planner and more. Her venue is also available to have weddings, showers, parties, meetings and more. Please come out and meet with Yolanda for your next event.

We still have a few spots available at $50 with one table and chairs. Food vendor fee is $60, please email us if you are interested.

We look forward to seeing you there.

By Tamieka Greer, The Greer VA Agency