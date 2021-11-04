Build Holiday Presents in Shop Class or Just Take a Class

Build it in shop class. Your DIY community workshop. You pay for your time in the space, and Maurice Howland provides the tools you need to create a masterpiece. November classes are:

Beginning Woodworking – Nov. 4, 11 & 18; 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.; Instructor Jon Burger (2 slots still available)

Beginning Woodworking – Nov. 5, 12 &19; 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.; Instructor Joe Clay (several slots available)

Hand Tool Workshop – Nov. 6; 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.; Instructor Joe Clay (2 slots left)

Introduction to Welding – Nov. 9; 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.; Instructor Jon Burger (1 slot left)

Woodturning – Nov 20, 27 & Dec. 4; 1:00 – 4:00 p.m.; Instructor James Riggs

For more information and to register for class please visit ShopClass-NB.com/class- registration.

Submitted by Maurice Howland