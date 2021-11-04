Build Holiday Presents in Shop Class or Just Take a Class

November 4, 2021

Build it in shop class. Your DIY community workshop. You pay for your time in the space, and Maurice Howland provides the tools you need to create a masterpiece. November classes are:

Beginning Woodworking – Nov. 4, 11 & 18; 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.; Instructor Jon Burger (2 slots still available)
Beginning Woodworking – Nov. 5, 12 &19; 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.; Instructor Joe Clay (several slots available)
Hand Tool Workshop – Nov. 6; 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.; Instructor Joe Clay (2 slots left)
Introduction to Welding – Nov. 9; 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.; Instructor Jon Burger (1 slot left)
Woodturning – Nov 20, 27 & Dec. 4; 1:00 – 4:00 p.m.; Instructor James Riggs

For more information and to register for class please visit ShopClass-NB.com/class-registration.

Submitted by Maurice Howland

