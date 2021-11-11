Big Sam & Company performing at Riverside UMC

Big Sam & Company will perform at Riverside United Methodist Church November 14!

Sam Lewis and his band will perform a free concert in the Fellowship Hall of Riverside United Methodist Church, Sunday afternoon November 14.

Big Sam & Company is a Solo, Duo with Pretty Ricky, and Full Band with The Salty Trio live music act. Big Sam & Co. performs all over ENC most every weekend at smaller music venues and private parties. We take special requests and play a wide variety of styles and genres of popular music. Our mission is to engage the crowd through singing along, dancing and even laughing at a little stand up comedy routine. We enjoy our craft and love the Company we play for.

Riverside United Methodist Church is at 405 Avenue “A” in New Bern. The doors will open around 2:30, and the music starts at 3:00. There is no admission charge for the concert, but donations to Riverside United Methodist Church will be accepted.