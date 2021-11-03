Beary Merry Christmas in Need of Sponsors

We are less than 4 weeks away from the kickoff to the Christmas season in New Bern. Our Elf Squad is making final preparations for the transformation of Bear Plaza. With the holiday season quickly approaching I wanted to take a moment to send out a few important dates for you to take note of. We will have event posters coming out the end of next week.

Sponsorship opportunities: Final call to be included in advertising. Deadline Friday, November 5th! We NEED your support. Click here for sponsorship packet.

Light Up the Season Weekend

Friday, Nov. 26 – Santa’s Arrival Celebration &

Community Christmas Tree Lighting

Activities & Entertainment 4 – 9 p.m.

Tree Lighting Ceremony 6 p.m. at Union Point Park

Small Business Saturday

Saturday, Nov. 27

Event at Union Point Park

LIVE Window Displays

Friday, Dec. 3

Submitted by Amanda Banks, Beary Merry Christmas

Committee Chair – Downtown Council

A council of the New Bern Area Chamber of Commerce

252-671-1196 (c)