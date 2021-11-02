November ArtWalk Features “All That’s Beary and Bright” at the CAGS

The Holidays are approaching! “All That’s Beary and Bright” is at Community Artists Gallery & Studios. Our featured Artists for November are painters Mary Phelps and Janet Draper. Amalia is our “Emerging Artist” displaying her work in the upstairs Studio Annex. Music will be provided for ArtWalk by Bag-End. Refreshments will be served.

Mary Phelps began her artistic career as a decorative painter and now paints in oil and watercolor.

Janet Draper is a pastel artist. Her favorite subjects are landscapes, flowers and Ocracoke beaches.

Amalia, the “ Emerging Artist” works with acrylic and mixed media. The program is implemented by CAGS and partially funded by NC Arts Council Grassroots Arts Program.

Classes: Beginner Watercolor 11/8, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Harrison Ctr. Middle St. Please bring your own supplies. Free class, taught by Heidi DiBella. Watercolor Classes taught by Chris Provard and Karen Schaaf 11/11, 12/2, 1:30 – 4 p.m., $10 fee, Harrison Ctr. Register online at our website under “Classes and Workshops”

Call Diane McKillop for details about the classes at 252-571-1023.

You are invited to visit our upstairs Studio Annex which is shared by Joyce Stratton, Belinda Scheber, Susan Cheatham, Heide Lock and Brenda Gear. CAGS is non-profit and staffed by our participating Artists.

For more information, visit Community Artists Studio & Gallery at 309 Middle St or call 252-633-3715.

By Karen Rawson