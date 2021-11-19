Aeroshell Aerobatic Team Returns to New Bern for Holiday Air Show

For the second year in a row the City of New Bern is partnering with Wendy and Buddy Stallings to bring the Aeroshell Aerobatic Team to New Bern. The nighttime air show is scheduled for Saturday, November 27 at Union Point Park. The high-flying action begins at 4:45pm and will last approximately 30 minutes. The event is free and open to the public.

Best viewing spots are along the Neuse River, on the east and west sides. Last year, visitors spanned nearly a mile of riverfront in downtown New Bern to see the show, stretching from north of Broad Street to the Riverwalk behind the convention center.

According to their website, the Aeroshell Aerobatic Team was founded in 1984 and its pilots have extensive experience flying commercial and stunt planes. Their custom North American AT-6 Texan single engine aircraft are colorfully decorated and easy to spot in the sky. The November show will include tricky single and group maneuvers including loops, rolls and bomb bursts.

“We’re excited to have them back this year and thank the Stallings for partnering with us to bring the show to New Bern,” said Foster Hughes, City Manager. “This event offers a little something different for residents and visitors during the busy holiday season and it’s fun for all ages. You are almost guaranteed to see something you haven’t seen airplanes do before.”

The team plans to show off what they can do during the night show using aircraft lights and creative smoke. The show is narrated by an Aeroshell team member on the ground who has the ability to talk to the pilots in real time.

“Take a well-deserved break from holiday shopping and join us downtown for this incredible air show,” said Wendy Stallings, the show’s sponsor. “It’s a great way to make memories with family and friends and the kids love it! In fact, several of the Aeroshell pilots tell us it was shows like this when they were little that interested them in careers in aviation. You never know – the next aerobatics stunt pilot might be in the crowd!”

The Aeroshell Aerobatic Team participates in approximately two dozen air shows each year. After New Bern, they will head to Key Largo, Florida, for their last show of the year. For more information on the team, visit their website at NAAT.net.

Submitted by Colleen Roberts, Public Information Officer, City of New Bern