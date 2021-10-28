Weekend Happenings In and Around New Bern: October 28 – 31, 2021

Around Town

Congratulations, David and Richard Williamson, on the opening of Lawson’s on the Creek — Café with NC Craft Beer and Wine at the North Carolina History Center.

GUSTO

Tours

Take a “Bear Town Bear” Hunt.

Learn about New Bern’s African American Heritage by talking a self-guided walking tour. Or follow the African American Heritage Trail signs to learn about New Bern’s history.

Take a self-guided or guided tour of New Bern’s Battlefield Park. Call the New Bern Historical Society to arrange guided tours at 638-8558.

On Saturday, Tour Cedar Grove Cemetery with The Earl of Craven Questers. The tour starts at 4 p.m. at the Weeping Arch located on Queen St. Free, but donations are always welcome.

Ghost Tour of New Bern every Tuesday thru Saturday. Visit the Black Cat Shoppe located at 246 Middle St. or call 635-1410 for details.

Music and Nightlife

Tonight:

– Joe Baes at Persimmons Restaurant, 100 Pollock St.

Friday:

– The New Aquarians at Brewery 99, 1014 Pollock St.

– Nelly at Lawson’s Creek Park

– Due East/Bacon, Brew & Boo at New Bern History Center

– The Conspiracy Band at Blackbeard’s Triple Play Restaurant, 415 S Front St.

Saturday:

– Bridge Atlantic at Freshwater Beer Co., 904 Pollock St.

– Bi-Polar Express at Blackbeard’s Triple Play Restaurant, 415 S Front St.

– Ravenz Bru at The Brown Pelican, 411 Broad St.

– Eclectic 252 at Red Sail Park



Sunday:

– Brittany Davis at Persimmons Restaurant, 100 Pollock St.

Check out the New Bern Music Calendar for more — it’s a great resource to help you follow and support local bands. Thank you, Joanne Freidman, for creating and maintaining this one-stop shop for us to see who’s playing where!

Outdoor Life

There’s always fun to be had at the 20 + parks and recreation facilities maintained by Craven County Recreation and Parks and New Bern Parks and Recreation! They offer all kinds of summer camps and activities. Play tennis, sand volleyball, bocce ball, kickball, baseball, softball, pickleball, to disc golf and other sports. Cool off at the New Bern Aquatics Center or Spray Ground. Prefer paddling? There are plenty of places to launch your boat or watercraft. Or just enjoy a day at the park – playgrounds, picnic tables, grills, shelters, dog park, fishing piers, and other amenities.

Calendar

1st – 31st: Mum’s the Word Exhibition (Annual MumFest Exhibition) and Ben Lindemann in the Director’s Gallery, free and open to the public, Tuesday through Saturday, 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Bank of the Arts, 317 Middle St.

1st – 31st: Nightmare Factory haunted attraction (Rated R hours start at 9:00 p.m.), best for ages 13+, Fridays, Saturdays, and Halloween Night in October, 7:00 p.m. – Midnight, 29 Park Lane, Havelock. For more info & tickets visit NightmareFactoryNC.com.

27th – 31st: Monster Martins House of Terror presents Breach at the Bern, Full scare, 6:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. at 305 Coral Ct. Admission: Canned food or $2 donation. Donations benefit RCS.

28th: Speak-Out & Candlelight Vigil to bring awareness to Domestic Violence, 5:30 p.m., at Coastal Women’s Shelter, 1333 S Glenburnie Rd. For more info contact Millie Belfort at 252-638-4509 or NewBeginnings@CoastalWomensShelter.net.

28th – 30th: 31st Annual Ghostwalk “The Skeletons in our Closets”, 6:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Presented by the New Bern Historical Society. Call 252-638-8558.

29th: 21st Annual Halloween Preschool Parade, meet at the corner of Broad & Middle streets at 9:15 a.m. The parade ends at Union Point Park where there is all kinds of fun to be had! Pre-register here. Presented by New Bern Parks and Recreation.

29th: Grammy Award-Winning Artist Nelly in concert with Walker County and Jake Sutton during MumFest, gates open: 4:30 p.m.; starts: 6:00 p.m. Presented by WRNS and Swiss Bear.

29th: Havelock Trunk or Treat, 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. the Havelock Recreation Complex, 1 Recreation Dr. Presented by Havelock Parks & Recreation.

29th: 6th Annual Bacon, Brew, and Boo Festival, 6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. at the North Carolina History Center. Presented by the United Way of Coastal Carolina.

30th: New Bern Farmer’s Market 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at 421 S. Front St. Call 252-633-0043.

30th: 6th Annual Bernin’ to the Beach, pedaling for Parkinson’s fundraiser from New Bern to Atlantic Beach. 8:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., meet at 529 S Front St. For more information and tickets visit BikeBoxProject.org.

30th: 20th Annual Crystal Coast Band Classic, gates open at 8:30 a.m., at Havelock High School, 101 Webb Blvd, Havelock. Admission: $8,children 8 and under $5. Hosted by the Havelock Marching Rams, Havelock High School Instrumental Music Department & Havelock Band Boosters.

30th: Beary Scary Spooktacular Carriage Rides with Count Dracula & Company, 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., starting at Bear Plaza leaving out every 15/18 mins. Walk-ups welcome, no appointment needed. Hosted by Beary Merry Events.

30th: Halloween Blood Drive, 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m., at 304 S Front St. Each donor will receive a $10 E-Gift Card & a $10 Charitable donation will be made on their behalf to Beary Merry Events to help with events like Beary Not-So-Scary Halloween, Beary Merry Christmas & more! Please book your appointment today. Hosted by The Downtown Council of the New Bern Area Chamber of Commerce.

30th: Earl of Craven Questers Cedar Grove Cemetery Tours, 2:00 p.m. & 3:00 p.m. at 808 George St. Tours are free but donations are always welcomed. Donations go to upkeep on grave markers and for the cemetery itself.

30th: Beary-Not-So-Scary Halloween, 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Trick or Treating in the streets (Children 12 & under welcome), Downtown New Bern. For more information visit BearyMerryEvents.com.

30th: Witches Ride, 5:00 p.m. at Union Point Park. Kids of all ages invited to dress up as a witch, decorate your bike with a festive Halloween theme and enjoy a short ride around downtown New Bern. Pre-register here. Presented by New Bern Parks and Recreation.

30th: Trunk or Treat Open House, 5:00 p.m., at Fire Station 35, 3783 NC Highway 55 W. Bring your kids & meet the Station 35 firefighters, tour the station and check out the trucks. Guests are welcome to come get some treats starting at 6:00 p.m. Hosted by No. 9 Township Fire & Rescue.

30th: Halloween Movie in the Park, The Haunted Mansion starring Eddie Murphy, 6:30 p.m., at Union Point Park. Kids costume contest starts at 6:15 p.m. Presented by New Bern Parks and Recreation.

At the Movies

ENC Cinemas: Bear Town Cinema at 2806 Trent Rd. and The Bruin at 2500 Neuse Blvd. Call 633-2772. Halloween Kills (R), No Time To Die (PG13), Last Night in Soho (R), Ron’s Gone Wrong (PG), Dune (PG13), The Last Duel (R), The Addams Family 2 (PG), Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG13), Antlers (R).

Boaters and Fishermen

Click here for Eastern NC tides, winds, water temperatures, etc.

Reach Out

