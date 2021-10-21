Weekend Happenings In and Around New Bern: October 21 – 24, 2021

Around Town

For the month of October, The Tryon Civitan Club with the help of The Emerald Golf & Country Club, is sponsoring a Peanut Butter Drive to benefit Religious Community Services. Peanut butter can be dropped off at the Emerald.

Starting this week, American Legion Post 539 is cleaning the graves located in Greenwood Cemetery. Stay tuned for the story.

***

GUSTO

Tours

Ghost Tour of New Bern every Tuesday thru Saturday. Visit the Black Cat Shoppe located at 246 Middle St. or call 635-1410 for details.

Learn about New Bern’s African American Heritage by talking a self-guided walking tour. Or follow the African American Heritage Trail signs to learn about New Bern’s history.

Take a self-guided or guided tour of New Bern’s Battlefield Park. Call the New Bern Historical Society to arrange guided tours at 638-8558.

On Saturday, Tour Cedar Grove Cemetery with The Earl of Craven Questers. The tour starts at 4 p.m. at the Weeping Arch located on Queen St. Free, but donations are always welcome.

Music and Nightlife

Tonight: Alisa Mike at Persimmons Restaurant, 100 Pollock St. – Big Jim Kohler at Tap That!, 901 Pollock St.

Friday: Caffeinated Soul Boogie at BrÜtopia – Cooper Greer at Blackbeard’s Triple Play Restaurant, 415 S Front St. – Matt Riddle at The Brown Pelican, 411 Broad St. – Alex Williams at Tap That!, 901 Pollock St.

Saturday: Chocolate Chip & Co at Blackbeard’s Triple Play Restaurant, 415 S Front St. – Big Sam & Co at The Brown Pelican, 411 Broad St.



Sunday: Hank Barbee at Persimmons Restaurant, 100 Pollock St. – Jim & Kathy Kohler at Riverside United Methodist Church, 405 Avenue A.

Check out the New Bern Music Calendar for more — it’s a great resource to help you follow and support local bands. Thank you, Joanne Freidman, for creating and maintaining this one-stop shop for us to see who’s playing where!

***

Outdoor Life

There’s always fun to be had at the 20 + parks and recreation facilities maintained by Craven County Recreation and Parks and New Bern Parks and Recreation! They offer all kinds of summer camps and activities. Play tennis, sand volleyball, bocce ball, kickball, baseball, softball, pickleball, to disc golf and other sports. Cool off at the New Bern Aquatics Center or Spray Ground. Prefer paddling? There are plenty of places to launch your boat or watercraft. Or just enjoy a day at the park – playgrounds, picnic tables, grills, shelters, dog park, fishing piers, and other amenities.

***

At the Movies

ENC Cinemas: Bear Town Cinema at 2806 Trent Rd. and The Bruin at 2500 Neuse Blvd. Call 633-2772. Halloween Kills (R), No Time To Die (PG13), The Last Duel (R), The Addams Family 2 (PG), Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG13), Free Guy (PG13), Ron’s Gone Wrong (PG), Dune (PG13)

***

Calendar

1st – 31st: Mum’s the Word Exhibition (Annual MumFest Exhibition) and Ben Lindemann in the Director’s Gallery, free and open to the public, Tuesday through Saturday, 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Bank of the Arts, 317 Middle St.

1st – 31st: Nightmare Factory haunted attraction (Rated R hours start at 9:00 p.m.), best for ages 13+, Fridays, Saturdays, and Halloween Night in October, 7:00 p.m. – Midnight, 29 Park Lane, Havelock. For more info & tickets visit NightmareFactoryNC.com.

15th – 24th: Family Days Fun-Fest Super Carnival, over 30 attractions, at Lawson Creek Park. Free admission & parking. Open: Weekdays 5:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.; Friday 5:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.; Saturday 1:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.; Sunday 1:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. Print coupons.

23rd: Community Yard Sale, 7:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. in River Bend. Presented by The Town of River Bend Parks & Recreation. Call 252-637-1119.

23rd: Operation Medicine Take Back, 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., at Realo, 1301 Commerce Dr., no needles, please. Please use this opportunity to properly discard of your old/unused medications. Hosted by New Bern Police Department

23rd: Prescription Drug Take Back Day, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., at No. 7 Township Fire Department, 1705 Old Cherry Point Rd. Drop off unwanted, unused, or expired prescription medications. Hosted by Craven County Sheriff’s Office.

23rd: All Hallows at Tryon Palace, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.. Last tickets will be sold at 1:30 pm. Free for children dressed in Halloween costumes (offer limited to ages 12 and under); $4 for ages 13-18; $10 adults; Free for members of the Tryon Palace Foundation.

23rd: Walk to End Alzheimer’s, check in: 9:00 a.m., opening ceremony: 10:00 a.m. at Union Point Park. Call 919-432-5078.

24th: Walk To End Polio, starts at 8:30 a.m. at Union Point Park Gazebo. Hosted by New Bern Breakfast Rotary Club

24th: Jim and Kathleen Kohler acoustic show, doors open at 2:30 p.m., at Riverside United Methodist Church, 405 Avenue “A.” Free concert but donations to Riverside UMC will be accepted.

***

Boaters and Fishermen

Click here for Eastern NC tides, winds, water temperatures, etc.

***

Reach Out

