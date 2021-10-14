Weekend Happenings in and around New Bern: October 14 – 17, 2021

Around Town

We wish Todd and Shannon Burlingame of Gina’s Pizza the best as they start their next chapter in life. Congratulations to the new owners, Daniel Hand and Marisol Schultz, Brandon Shaver and Tia Shaver. The Schultz’s own The Garage and Mari’s Hella Fat Food and the Shaver’s own Freshwater Beer Company.

For the month of October, The Tryon Civitan Club with the help of The Emerald Golf & Country Club, is sponsoring a Peanut Butter Drive to benefit Religious Community Services. Peanut butter can be dropped off at the Emerald.

Congratulations, Rowland and The Home Sales Team on the move to your new location at 2602 Neuse Blvd. They’re accepting donations for U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots.

***

GUSTO

Tours

Ghost Tour of New Bern every Tuesday thru Saturday. Visit the Black Cat Shoppe located at 246 Middle St. or call 635-1410 for details.

Learn about New Bern’s African American Heritage by talking a self-guided walking tour. Or follow the African American Heritage Trail signs to learn about New Bern’s history.

Take a self-guided or guided tour of New Bern’s Battlefield Park. Call the New Bern Historical Society to arrange guided tours at 638-8558.

On Saturday, Tour Cedar Grove Cemetery with The Earl of Craven Questers. The tour starts at 4 p.m. at the Weeping Arch located on Queen St. Free, but donations are always welcome.

Hunt for Bear Town Bears!

Music and Nightlife

Tonight: Will Baker at Persimmon’s Restaurant, 100 Pollock St.



Friday: Bridge Atlantic FULL BAND live at MumFEAST!, 6:00 p.m., at the corner of Pollock & Middle streets in front of the Pepsi store – Sam Lewis at BrÜtopia! – Smokehouse at Blackbeard’s Triple Play Restaurant, 415 S Front St. – Justin Castellano at Tap That! 901 Pollock St.



Saturday: Big Sam at Sara’s Big Apple, 1150 Broad Creek Rd. – The Amazing Lounge Lizards at Blackbeard’s Triple Play, 415 S. Front St.



Sunday: Brian Burke at Red Sail Park, Red Sail Dr.

Check out the New Bern Music Calendar for more — it's a great resource to help you follow and support local bands.

***

Outdoor Life

There’s always fun to be had at the 20 + parks and recreation facilities maintained by Craven County Recreation and Parks and New Bern Parks and Recreation! They offer all kinds of summer camps and activities. Play tennis, sand volleyball, bocce ball, kickball, baseball, softball, pickleball, to disc golf and other sports. Cool off at the New Bern Aquatics Center or Spray Ground. Prefer paddling? There are plenty of places to launch your boat or watercraft. Or just enjoy a day at the park – playgrounds, picnic tables, grills, shelters, dog park, fishing piers, and other amenities.

***

At the Movies

ENC Cinemas: Bear Town Cinema at 2806 Trent Rd. and The Bruin at 2500 Neuse Blvd. Call 633-2772. The Addams Family 2 (PG), Dear Evan Hansen (PG13), Free Guy (PG13), Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings (PG13), and Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG13), The Many Saints of Newark (R), No Time to Die (PG13).

***

Calendar

15th – 24th: Family Days Fun-Fest Super Carnival, over 30 attractions, at Lawson Creek Park. Free admission & parking. Open: Weekdays 5pm – 10pm; Friday 5pm – 11pm; Saturday 1pm – 11pm; Sunday 1pm – 11pm. Print coupons.

15th: Travis Tritt with Crawford & Power, 5:00 p.m. at Maola at Riverside, 1402 N. Craven St. Presented by Captain Ratty’s and the White Umbrella Group.

15th: U.S. Fleet Forces Band Performance, “Four Star Edition,” 5:30 p.m., on the South Lawn at Tryon Palace. For more information visit TryonPalace. Free & open to the public.

15th: Liam Purcell & Cane Mill Road (Bluegrass), 7:30 p.m., Craven Community College’s Orringer Auditorium, 800 College Court. $20 Adults/$10 Students. View music video previews or purchase tickets.

15th – 16th: MumFeast! 2021 participating restaurants and 7-8 carefully curated artisan and retail vendors in Downtown New Bern starting at 5 p.m.

15th – 17th: Murder on the Orient Express, Fri – Sat: 7:30 p.m., Sun: 3:00 p.m. at the Masonic Theatre, 514 Broad St. Presented by RiverTowne Players. Call 252-633-3318.

16th: Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event, 8:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Craven Community College, 800 College Ct. Presented by Coastal Environmental Partnership. Call 252-633-1564.

16th: Vaccine and Food Truck Rodeo – Free COVID vaccinations and food available, 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. at 1909 Trent Blvd. Presented by Peletah Ministries.

16th: U.S. Fleet Forces Band’s popular music group, Four Star Edition, 5:30 p.m., will perform a concert at 316 S Front Street during Mumfeast!

16th: Historic Cedar Grove Cemetery Tour, 4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Free guided tour meeting some of the historical residents of Cedar Grove Cemetery. Tours start at the cemetery entrance (“the Weeping Arch”) on Queen Street.

16th: Concert featuring the music of Herbie Hancock performed by Minus2, 7:00 p.m. at Bank of the Arts. Tickets $20 for members and $25 for nonmembers, available in person at Bank of the Arts, online at CravenArts.org, or over the phone at 252-638-2577.

***

Boaters and Fishermen

***

