NCWorks Weekly Job Board for October 26, 2021

ABM Industries – Cleaner (Mon – Fri 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.) [JO #11901521]

APEX LLC – Extrusion Operator [JO #11883163]

City of Havelock – Police Office (Full/Part Time) [JO #11899922]

County of Jones – Recreation Programs Assistant [JO #11901858]

Craven Community College – Business Development Professional [JO #11896529]

Craven County – Processing Assistant IV [JO #11901351]

Dradura – Wire Cutter [JO #11900116]

Habitat for Humanity – Homeowner Services Coordinator [JO #11913326]

Heartworks – Site Coordinator [JO #11883727]

Jones County Tire Service – Mechanic/Tire Changer [JO #11897680]

KIDS‘ Services Inc. – Custodian (P/T) [JO #11883743]

Lincare Inc. – Driver/Technician [JO #11896796]

MERCI Clinic – Spanish Interpreter/Translator [JO #11901020]

Moen – Assembly/Production Operator [JO #11898828]

Pamlico County Schools – Exceptional Children Teacher [JO #11897722]

PostalAnnex – Associate [JO #11913168]

Smithfield Foods – Farm Herdsperson [JO #11901956]

U.S. Cellular – Retail Wireless Sales Consultant [JO #118963300]

Vertex Aerospace – Avionics Technician II [JO #11900368]

For more details/how to apply, visit www.ncworks.gov and search by JOB # or Text NCWORKSJOBS to (877) 916-6901

B / S / H:

BSH – Maintenance Technician (Cooking 2nd shift) [JO #11902628]

For more details/how to apply, visit BSH Website: bsh-group.com/us/career & select New Bern Factory View Jobs or visit www.ncworks.gov & search by job order #

City of New Bern:

City of New Bern – PST/Telecommunicator [JO #11899915]

For more details/how to apply, visit governmentjobs.com/careers/newbernnc or visit ncworks.gov and input Job Order Number

For more information, visit Career Center – Craven, 2836 Neuse Blvd., New Bern, NC, call 252-514-4828, send an email, or text NCWORKSJOBS to 877-916-6901.

Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request for individuals with disabilities. Committed equal opportunity employer/program.

By Reeshema Walker, Center Manager, NCWorks Career Center