Approval of New Ward Boundaries on the Agenda for Board of Aldermen Meeting

The October 12 meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the Courtroom at City Hall located at 300 Pollock St. You can also watch live on the City of New Bern’s Facebook page or watch later on City 3 TV.

1. Meeting opened by Mayor Dana E. Outlaw. Prayer Coordinated by Alderman Kinsey. Pledge of Allegiance.

2. Roll Call.

Consent Agenda

3. Consider Adopting a Resolution to Close the 200- 300 Blocks of Middle Street for the Light Up the Season Beary Merry Christmas Event.

4. Consider Adopting a Resolution to Close Specific Streets for the Beary Not-So-Scary Halloween Event.

5. Consider Adopting a Resolution Calling for a Public Hearing to Rezone 4416 US Hwy. 17S from R- 10 Residential District to C-3 Commercial District.

6. Approve Minutes.

7. Consider Approving the 2022 Holiday Calendar.

8. Consider Approving the 2022 Board of Aldermen Meeting Roster.

9. Consider Adopting a Resolution Amending Ward Boundaries and Approving a Map of New Bern Ward Boundaries Dated October 26, 2021.

10. Consider Adopting a Resolution Approving Guidelines for Elected and Appointed Boards, Commissions, and Committees Using Personal or Official Social Media Platforms.

11. Consider Adopting a Resolution Approving a General Warranty Deed between Habitat for Humanity of Craven County NC, Stephen Wood and Robin Powell, and the City of New Bern for 1707 Moore Avenue.

12. Consider Adopting a Resolution to Accept Ownership and Maintenance of Watercrest Loop in the Carolina Colours Subdivision.

13. Consider Adopting a Resolution to Accept Ownership and Maintenance of Downey Drive in the West New Bern Development.

14. Consider Adopting a Resolution to Approve a Change Order with Trader Construction Company for the Hurricane Florence Category A Drainage Ditch Project Within the Jack Smith Creek Drainage Basin.

15. Consider Adopting a Budget Ordinance Amendment for FY2021-22.

16. Discussion of Surplus Real Property.

17. Appointment(s).

18. Attorney’s Report.

19. City Manager’s Report.

20. New Business.

21. Closed Session.

22. Adjourn.

The agenda, packet, and minutes are published on the City of New Bern’s website here.

Individuals with disabilities requiring special assistance should call 639-7501 no later than 3 p.m. the date of the meeting.

Let us know if you have any comments or questions by sending an email.

By Wendy Card