Join the New Bern Yacht Club at October Meeting

New Bern Yacht Club (NBYC) will hold its monthly General Meeting on Tuesday October 26th, 6:30 p.m. Social Hour, 7:30 p.m. Program and Business Meeting, 1206 Brices Creek Rd. The featured program will be “Not-So-Noticeable Tidbits of New Bern History.” Interested boaters are welcome to attend as guests by contacting nbyccommodore@gmail.com or calling 252/634-2626.

Upcoming November events include the Annual Fall Colors Cruise and our signature Small Boat Christmas Flotilla. Share the lifestyle! Visit NewBernYachtClub.com and Facebook.com/NewBernYachtClub.

By Lucy Litchy