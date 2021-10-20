Participants can now register for the Hope For The Warriors Crystal Coast 30×30 Virtual Fitness Challenge. Kicking off Nov. 1 and running through Nov. 30, individuals can participate in the free virtual fitness challenge from the Crystal Coast and beyond.

The Crystal Coast 30×30 Virtual Fitness Challenge is designed to get people moving by incorporating any type of physical activity for a minimum of 30 minutes for 30 days. Any activity counts — walking, running, hiking, swimming, lifting, etc.

The goal for this virtual challenge is to support individuals reaching their fitness goals while celebrating Hope For The Warriors’ 15th anniversary.

Founded aboard Camp Lejeune, Hope For The Warriors in now a national nonprofit dedicated to restoring a sense of self, family and hope for service members, their families and families of the fallen through a variety of support programs focused on clinical health and wellness, sports and recreation and transition.

Participants are encouraged to register for the free 30-day fitness challenge before or by October 31 but can register at any time in the challenge at hopeforthewarriors.org. Participants can log their daily activity through the website to maintain a cumulative total for the challenge.

Twice a week, participants will receive emails that provide ideas and places for families to take advantage of local bike trails, greenways, running and walking trails, in addition to local restaurants that provide healthy eating options. A historical fact regarding the 15-year history of Hope For The Warriors within the communities of the Crystal Coast will also be included in the emails.

For $30 a 30×30 Challenge t-shirt is available during registration. (T-shirt will arrive at the end of the challenge). There is also an opportunity to sponsor a warrior for $30, allowing a service member or military family member to join the challenge with a t-shirt.

“Hope For The Warriors was born as a grassroots organization over 15 years ago along the Crystal Coast as military families that witnessed, firsthand, the effects of war on their families and community,” said Robin Kelleher, co-founder and president of the nonprofit organization. “Through the support of Eastern North Carolina, HOPE has grown into a national organization serving military families across the country. Our hearts will always feel at home here.”

For more information or to sign up for the Crystal Coast 30×30 Virtual Fitness Challenge, visit hopeforthewarriors.org.

About Hope For The Warriors: Founded in 2006, Hope For The Warriors is a national nonprofit dedicated to restoring a sense of self, family and hope for post-9/11 veterans, service members and military families. Since its inception, Hope For The Warriors has served over 36,000 through a variety of support programs focused on clinical health and wellness, sports and recreation and transition. One of the nonprofit’s first programs, Military Spouse and Caregiver Scholarships, has awarded over 170 scholarships to caregivers and families of the fallen. For more information, visit hopeforthewarriors.org, Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

Submitted by Erin McCloskey