The Democratic Women of Craven County is collecting items to help local immigrant families through the Interfaith Refugee Ministry.

Items need are twin bedsheets and mattress covers, blankets, baby supplies, and kitchen items.

Drop off your items at the Democratic Headquarters located at 1232 S. Glenburnie Rd on October 12 and 13 from 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. and October 15 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

You can donate directly to Interfaith Refugee Ministries at helpingrefugees.org or via Amazon.

For more information, email the DWCC.

By Democratic Women of Craven County