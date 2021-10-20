Havelock Marching Rams to Host 20th Annual Crystal Coast Band Classic

Photo by Judy Davidson

On Saturday, October 30, 2021, the Havelock High School Instrumental Music Department and the Havelock Band Boosters will host the 20th Annual Crystal Coast Band Classic, one of the premier HS Marching Band competitions in eastern NC and the program’s biggest fundraiser of the year. This year will be one the largest events to date with 24 high-school marching bands, both local and from across North Carolina, competing for the Grand Champion Trophy. The Havelock High School Marching Rams will perform in exhibition at 5:34 pm.

Gates will open at 8:30 am and the event will end around midnight. Opening Ceremonies will kick off the competition at 9:40 am as the HHS NJROTC presents the colors with an opening ceremonies field performance by the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing Band from Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point.

The $8 admission for adults includes a souvenir program. Children 8 years and under will be charged a discounted $5, with no program included. The “Chanticleer Regiment” Marching Band from Coastal Carolina University in Conway, SC, will entertain spectators with exhibition performances at 5:50pm and 10:50pm. The Havelock High School Marching Rams will perform in exhibition at 5:34pm.

Mask Policy: For all Spectators, Performers, and Marching Band Staff members, face coverings are highly recommended, but not required while outside. Spectators and participants will be encouraged to wear masks when social distancing is not possible. Masks must be worn while indoors.

Attendance at the 2019 CCBC was estimated at 2,800 spectators. The 2021 event will have over 2,000 participating students, parents and chaperones and over 250 volunteers.

There will be two awards ceremonies: Preliminaries at 6 pm and Finals at 10:48pm. Preliminary Awards Ceremony: 1st, 2nd and 3rd Place for General Effect, Music Performance, Visual Performance, Color Guard, Drum Major, Percussion, and 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place for Overall Band per class. The bands will be judged in 5 classes – A to AAAAA.

Final Awards Ceremony: Best in General Effect, Music Performance, Visual Performance, Color Guard, Drum Major, Percussion, and Overall Band 1st – 8th place. The Spartan Regiment from Smithfield-Selma was crowned Grand Champion (overall 1st place) at the 2019 Crystal Coast Band Classic.

Trophy sponsors and volunteers are still needed for the event. More information can be found on the HHS Marching Rams Facebook page or at HavelockBand.com.

Havelock High School’s first-rate facilities for the CCBC competition include Rams Stadium’s aluminum bleachers with a large seating capacity, and a press box perched high above the expertly-maintained football field.

CCBC patrons can purchase a wide variety of reasonably-priced refreshments, including Chick-fil-A’s chicken sandwiches, hamburgers, hot dogs, nachos, pizza, French fries, and Havelock’s finest funnel cakes! Also available will be bottled water, assorted soft drinks, coffee, hot chocolate and a variety of snacks and candy. Additional attractions included a Drum-o-meter station, where patrons can measure how many drumbeats they can play per 30 seconds or 1 mount. For the latest CCBC event information, please visit Havelockband.com or the Crystal Coast Band Classic page on Facebook.

Submitted by Jorge Benitez, Director of Bands