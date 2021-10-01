Explorations in the Arts: Three-Concert Series Coming to New Bern

Craven Community College’s Lifetime Learning Center (LLC) is pleased to announce the 2021-22 Explorations in the Arts three-concert series. This unique mix of performances is created by live performance, a Q&A session and audience participation.

The series will open with a concert by Cane Mill Road. This young bluegrass band, headed by 19-year-old singer and multi-instrumentalist Liam Purcell, specializes in music inspired by the late Doc Watson. Coming from the small town of Deep Gap, North Carolina, home to Doc Watson, Cane Mill Road draws its inspiration from the late singer/guitarist, whose musical imagination gathered inspiration from the deepest Appalachian roots while courageously finding connections to almost all elements of American music. Cane Mill Road has quickly ignited a spark that has led to a recording contract with Patuxent Music and early recognition from the International Bluegrass Music Association.

The band has traveled the United States performing their own versions of traditional bluegrass music, as well as numerous original compositions. They have performed at many iconic venues, such as Merlefest, FloydFest, Grey Fox, Wide Open Bluegrass, The Station Inn, Silver Dollar City and many others.

Each performance will take place in Orringer Auditorium on Craven CC’s New Bern campus at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 15, 2021 – Cane Mill Road | Tickets: $20 Adults/$10 Students

Friday, Jan. 21, 2022 – John Brown’s “Little” Big Band | Tickets: $25 Adults/$12 Students

Thursday, March 31, 2022 – North Carolina Baroque Orchestra | Tickets: $22 Adults/$10 Students

Series ticket sales end Oct. 15, 2021. Single ticket sales are ongoing while they last.

The Explorations in The Arts series is funded in part by a grant from the Thomas B. & Robertha K. Coleman Foundation. The presentation of John Brown’s “Little” Big Band is funded in part by a grant from South Arts in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts and North Carolina Arts Council. The LLC is grateful to the grant partners for helping to make this series possible.

To view music video previews or purchase tickets, visit cravencc.edu/llc/performing-arts-series. For questions, call Jennifer Baer at 252-633-2618.

By Craig Ramey, Director of Communications