Coastal Photo Club Announces Fall Major Competition



Coastal Photo Club is proud to announce the Fall Major Competition is scheduled for November 13th. This is an annual event for club members to compete against one another showing their very finest work.

Traditionally close to a hundred fine photographic prints compete with each other in three classifications, color, monochrome and digital manipulation, with a final “Best of Show” winner selected from the top picks. The two judges selected for this year’s event are Emily Holmes, from Kill Devil Hills, NC, and Bob Mackowski from New Bern.

The event is open to the public and free of charge, it is held in the Centenary United Methodist Church near downtown New Bern and judging begins at 9:30 am. The group’s website is CoastalPhotoClub.com.

Submitted by Alan Welch, Coastal Photo Club