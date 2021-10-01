Ben Lindemann Work on Exhibit at Bank of the Arts

Ben Lindemann in the Director’s Gallery

Craven Arts Council & Gallery is proud to present the work of Ben Lindemann in the Director’s Gallery at the Bank of the Arts. Craven Arts Council will host an opening reception during the downtown New Bern Artwalk, October 8th, from 5:00 pm-8:00 pm.

Ben is a native of Pensacola, FL and grew up in a Marine Corps family. As an avid cyclist, Lindemann began to take pictures while cycling. Ben was trained in digital photography courses and has recently developed his drone skills in New Bern, making aerial films and still photographs of historic sites, landscapes, and waterfront panorama. His favorite time to shoot are sunrises and sunsets because of all the array of colors. He has captured many events in New Bern including the Tryon Palace North Carolina Symphony, 4th of July New Bern fireworks, and has filmed the train coming over the Neuse River. Currently his work is on display in many local venues, art exhibitions, and retail shops.

All galleries at Bank of the Arts are free and open to the public from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Tuesdays through Saturdays.

For more information, please contact Mairin Gwyn Narron, Office Manager, Craven Arts Council & Gallery, Inc. at the Bank of the Arts, 317 Middle St., New Bern, 252-638-2577.

By Mairin Gwyn Narron