Art Exhibit by Ni Zhang



Craven Arts Council & Gallery is proud to present the work of Ni Zhang in the Director’s Gallery at Bank of the Arts for the month of November. Ni is a portrait artist who is influenced by Chinese GongBi drawing, impressionism and expressionism. Craven Arts Council & Gallery will host an opening reception during the downtown New Bern ArtWalk, November 12th from 5:00 – 8:00 pm.

Ni Zhang graduated from one of the top European art & design institutions, Central Saint Martins College of Arts and Design (a member of University of the Arts London) and currently works and lives in New Bern. Ni creates portrait pieces that are accentuated by a delicate flow of lines, capturing the undeniable uniqueness of her subjects by bringing forth their character and personality. Her work is a test of skill, creativity and patience as the detailed visual components require a tremendous amount of time to complete. Ni enjoys figure drawing and capturing fleeting moments in her work.

The Craven Arts Council & Gallery is free and open to the public Tuesday through Saturday from 10:00 am – 5:00 pm.

For more information contact Craven Arts Council at 252-638-2577 or online at CravenArts.org.

Submitted by Mairin Gwyn Narron, Office Manager, Craven Arts Council & Gallery, Inc.