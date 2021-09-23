Weekend Happenings in and around New Bern for September 23 – 26, 2021

Around Town

Congratulations to Kim Briele and her team at LCA Advertising and Production for being selected as the Winner of the 42nd Annual Telly Award!

CarolinaEast Health System is hosting a Free COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic on September 26 from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. at the Harlowe Community Center. Presented by CarolinaEast Health System. No appointment is needed.

GUSTO

Arts & Entertainment

Thursday: Open Mic Night with Charlie Duzan at the Brown Pelican, 411 Broad St.

Friday: Due East on the deck at 7:30 and DJ Mike inside at Blackbeard’s Triple Play, 415 S. Front St.

Saturday: Jason Addams AKA The Mad Fiddle will be at The Garage, 1209 Hwy 70 E.

Sunday Football at Half Time Pub & Grub, 3325 Dr. MLK Jr. Blvd.

These are only a couple fun activities at local entertainment venues. For the latest lineup, check out the New Bern Music Calendar — it’s a great resource to help you follow and support local bands. Thank you Joanne Freidman for creating and maintaining this one stop shop for us to see who’s playing where!

At the Movies

ENC Cinemas: Bear Town Cinema at 2806 Trent Rd. and The Bruin at 2500 Neuse Blvd. Call 633-2772. Candyman (R), Copshop (R), Cry Macho (PG13), Free Guy (PG13), Jungle Cruise (PG13), Malignant (R), Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings (PG13), and Paw Patrol: The Movie (G). Coming Sept 24: Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG13) and Dear Evan Hansen (PG13).

Outdoor life

There’s always fun to be had at the 20 + parks and recreation facilities maintained by Craven County Recreation and Parks and New Bern Parks and Recreation! They offer all kinds of summer camps and activities. Play tennis, sand volleyball, bocce ball, kickball, baseball, softball, pickleball, to disc golf and other sports. Cool off at the New Bern Aquatics Center or Spray Ground. Prefer paddling? There are plenty of places to launch your boat or watercraft. Or just enjoy a day at the park – playgrounds, picnic tables, grills, shelters, dog park, fishing piers, and other amenities.

Calendar

24th: Voice of the Silent Women’s Outreach – Health and Wellness Event, 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Union Point Park. Presented by Davis Productions. Call 252-671-3580.

24th: Dirty Dancing Movie at Lawson Creek Drive-In at 7:00 p.m. Presented by New Bern Parks & Recreation.

25th: Annual Benefit Motorcycle Ride Help End Domestic Violence, registration: 9:30 a.m. at Temple Church, 1500 Kingdom Way. Call 252-638-4509.

25th – 26th: MCAS Cherry Point Air Show

25th: 10th Annual Oktoberfest Celebration, 6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. at the North Carolina History Center, 529 South Front St. Presented by the New Bern Breakfast Rotary Club.

25th: At The Gallery: Elton John performed by Ken Kennedy, 7:00 p.m. at the Bank of the Arts and participating businesses. Presented by the Craven Arts Council & Gallery. Call 252-638-2577.

26th: New Bern CROP Hunger Walk, Registration: 2:00 p.m., Starts: 3:00 p.m. at Union Point Park. Call 252-876-2309.

Boaters and Fishermen

Click here for Eastern NC tides, winds, water temperatures, etc.

Reach out

