Weekend Happenings in and around New Bern for September 16 – 19, 2021

Around Town

Girl Scouts Field Day — Learn about Girls Scouts and have fun on Saturday from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Creekside Park, 1821 Old Airport Rd. in New Bern with the Coastal Pines Chapter. Questions? Call Jennifer Bertling at 259-2041.

Sail with Captain Rod and the “Admiral” in luxury on Respite, their 42 foot sailing catamaran. Aquaventures Sailing Charters offer hourly, half-day, full-day, and sunset cruises and extended sailing packages. Call 646-8110.

GUSTO

Arts & Entertainment

Thursday: Dueling Pianos at Tap That Craft Beer and Wine Bar, 901 Pollock St. 7:30 p.m.

Friday: Ashton Ward at The Brown Pelican, 411 Broad St. at 7:00 p.m.

These are only a couple fun activities at local entertainment venues. For the latest lineup, check out the New Bern Music Calendar — it’s a great resource to help you follow and support local bands. Thank you Joanne Freidman for creating and maintaining this one stop shop for us to see who’s playing where!

At the Movies

ENC Cinemas: Bear Town Cinema at 2806 Trent Rd. and The Bruin at 2500 Neuse Blvd. Call 633-2772. Candyman (R), Don’t Breathe 2 (R), Free Guy (PG13), Jungle Cruise (PG13), Malignant (R), Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings (PG13), Paw Patrol: The Movie (G), and Respect (PG13).

Outdoor life

There’s always fun to be had at the 20 + parks and recreation facilities maintained by Craven County Recreation and Parks and New Bern Parks and Recreation! They offer all kinds of summer camps and activities. Play tennis, sand volleyball, bocce ball, kickball, baseball, softball, pickleball, to disc golf and other sports. Cool off at the New Bern Aquatics Center or Spray Ground. Prefer paddling? There are plenty of places to launch your boat or watercraft. Or just enjoy a day at the park – playgrounds, picnic tables, grills, shelters, dog park, fishing piers, and other amenities.

Calendar

15th – 19th: Fall Fun Festival at the Craven County Jaycees Fairgrounds. Call 252-636-0303.

17th: Footloose on the Neuse Summer Concert Series: Pamlico Sounds Machine, 6:30 p.m. at Union Point Park. Presented by New Bern Parks and Recreation. Call 252-639-2915.

17th – 19th: Clue, Fri – Sat: 7:30 p.m. and Sun: 2:00 p.m. at the New Bern Civic Theatre. Call 252-633-0567.

18th: 9/11 Memorial Walk by participating Fire Departments, starts at 8:00 a.m. at the Basketball Court on Wildwood Dr. in River Bend. Presented by Rhems Volunteer Fire Department.

18th: Seed Packing Party with the North Carolina Wildlife Federation New Bern Chapter, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Creekside Park.

18th: Embrace Recovery Rally, 1:00 p.m. at Union Point Park.

18th: 10th Annual Charity Golf Tournament, 1:00 p.m. at The Emerald Golf Course. Presented by the New Bern and Twin Rivers Lions Clubs. Call 252-259-4827.

18th: Experimental Film Festival at the Bank of the Arts. Presented by Ken Hess and the Craven Arts Council & Gallery.

18th: 4th Annual Boots vs. Badges Softball Game benefiting RCS, 6:00 p.m. at Kafer Park. Call 252-672-4323.

19th: Fern and Tiff Concert, 2:30 p.m. at Riverside United Methodist Church.

Boaters and Fishermen

Click here for Eastern NC tides, winds, water temperatures, etc.

