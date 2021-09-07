Visit Community Artists Gallery and Studios during Artwalk

“Autumn Days” are here starting off with ArtWalk on September 10th at Community Artists Gallery. The Artists of the month are Diane McKillop and Heide Lock; painters, also Linda Sura; basket weaving. Kayla Freeland is featured in our “Emerging Artists Program”. Her pastel paintings will be on display thru September in our Studio Annex located upstairs at 309 Middle St. Live music features “Bag End”, 60’s and 70’s music. Refreshments will be served.

Diane McKillop says Watercolor was her first love and her specialty. She has won many awards over the years.

Heide Lock works with Acrylic and Oil paints. She has shown her work in Connecticut venue and is in private collections.

Linda Sura’s passion has been weaving baskets. She also does watercolor, felting, knit and beading. Her baskets have been published in four basket weaving books.

You are invited to visit the upstairs Studio Annex which is shared by Joyce Stratton, Belinda Scheber, Susan Cheatham, Heide Lock and Brenda Gear.

CAGS is co-operative and staffed by our participating artists.

Call 252-633-3715 for details.

By Karen Rawson