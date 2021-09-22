CAC&G Seeking donations towards restoration of mural by Willie Taglieri

The Craven Arts Council& Gallery is seeking donations to restore the mural, The Ballad of Old New Bern created by Willie Taglieri, who was famous in New Bern for his murals and plein air paintings. The mural is painted on 14 Masonite panels and measures 44’ long and 4’ high. To donate towards the restoration please visit the Craven Arts Council website at cravenarts.org and complete the form. You can also donate over the phone at 252-638-2577 or in person at the Bank of the Arts.

Painted by Willie Taglieri in 1983 for the Mansour Building (later the original home of The Flame Restaurant), this mural was found by Pete and Elaine Meyer while viewing buildings for rent for their Uptown Gallery. The Meyers reached out to the New Bern Historical Society to collect and preserve the important work, and Executive Director Mickey Miller agreed to do so while a permanent home was sought. Completed on 14 Masonite panels, the full mural measures 44’ long and 4’ high. The scene depicts a historic New Bern waterfront with 33 sailing ships. Due to the large size of the work, Taglieri actually rented the main room of the old First Citizens Bank to paint it before the building was given to Craven Arts Council, and adding to unique history of Bank of the Arts. Craven Arts Council & Gallery has agreed to become the permanent home for the piece after restoration, welcoming this important work home.

For more information, please visit cravenarts.org or visit us at the Bank of the Arts, 317 Middle St. Tuesday – Saturday between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

By Mairin Gwyn Narron, Office Manager, Craven Arts Council & Gallery, Inc.