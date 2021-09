Sister Hazel to Headline Concert with Kasey Tyndall and Paige Johnson

Platinum-selling group, Sister Hazel, will be bringing their energetic show featuring new music and chart-topping hits to Lawson Creek Park in New Bern, NC on Friday, October 8 at 6:00 p.m.

Fans can expect a high energy show with some brand-new Sister Hazel songs like “When Love Takes Hold” and “You Won’t See Me Again,” as well as popular fan favorites like, “All For You.” Gates open at 6pm and tickets start at $19.

Joining Sister Hazel will be singer-songwriter Kasey Tyndall who is making her stamp on country music with her edgy, rock-infused, hard-hitting country sound, with her own roots in ENC. Also joining them will be Paige Johnson, who worked alongside country-legend Pam Tillis. Johnson created a stunning music video which recently premiered on Country Music Television (CMT).

Presented by Toyota of New Bern and White Umbrella Group.

Purchase tickets here.

This event date is subject to state and local government guidelines for helping the community stay safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information on Sister Hazel visit sisterhazel.com.

About Sister Hazel:

Originating from Gainesville, FL, Sister Hazel is comprised of five gifted, seasoned musicians whose well-spring of natural talent has been called “one of the Top 100 Most Influential Independent Performers of the last 15 years” by Performing Songwriter Magazine. Song “All for You,” topped the adult alternative charts during the summer of 1997 and the success propelled their album to platinum status. Since then, the band has become firmly established not only in rock and alternative music, but now in country with four back-to-back Billboard Top Country Albums Chart entries. They have most recently co-produced a cleverly themed EP compilation series entitled Elements, that includes a bonus seventh track that continued throughout the series. Living up to their fan-centered reputation, the band was a pioneer in the themed cruise industry by co-founding “The Rock Boat” and annually hosts events like the “Hazelnut Hang,” and “Camp Hazelnut” that focuses on creating unique experiences and interacting with the fans. Sister Hazel has been equally attentive to connecting with their audience through social media having amassed over a million social followers. In addition to the events and touring, the band also gives back with “Lyrics For Life.” Founded by singer Ken Block, the charity unites musicians and celebrities for concerts and auctions to benefit cancer research and patient-care charities.

By Mary Ann Kaylor Griffiths, Publicist, Kaylor Girl Promotions