Rotary Club Delivers Cookies to First Responders for 9/11 Recognition

The New Bern Breakfast Rotary Club organized their annual Cookie Blitz to recognize First Responders in our community as part of the 20th Anniversary of the tragic events on 9/ll/2001 at the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

At their regular weekly meeting at Baker’s Kitchen on Thursday, September 9, members brought approximately 180 dozen home baked cookies and brownies as well as store purchased cookies. Following a brief review of customary committee reports and other meeting traditions, members put on their gloves to travel the length of a table full of cookie selections to fill plastic containers for 17 pre-selected locations. Each delivery included a flyer expressing appreciation for the services provided to the residents and visitors in New Bern and Craven County.

“This is a small way for our club to recognize and honor the memory of those First Responders who sacrificed on 9/11/2001 and to show our gratitude for those in fire departments, EMTs, and law enforcement who make those same commitments every day on behalf of our citizens and communities,” said Don Masch, coordinator of the annual Cookie Blitz.

First Responders who were surprised by Rotarians delivering cookies that Thursday included: New Bern Fire Departments #1 at Neuse Blvd/Broad St., #2 at Thurman Road, #3 at Elizabeth Street, West New Bern Volunteer Fire Department, Rhems Volunteer Fire Department, Township Six Fire Department, Reelsboro Fire Department, New Bern Police Department, Craven County Sheriff’s Office, Carolina East Medical EMS in New Bern, Havelock, and Cove City, Township Seven EMS, New Bern/Craven County Rescue Squad Ambulance, Friendly Medical Transport Ambulance, and Johnston Ambulance Service. In addition, some 20 packages of store-bought cookies were delivered to RCS.

“Although Rotary is an international organization, with a variety of programs to make a difference in the world, including the elimination of Polio through immunization, each individual club has a mission to serve their individual community,” said Barry Lutz, New Bern Breakfast Rotary President for 2021-22. “This Cookie Blitz is just one way for us to give back. We’re now focused on providing the community with a great event on September 25th at the NC History Center. Our 10th Annual Oktoberfest event is the primary fundraiser for our signature Kicks-4-Kids project to provide over 300 pair of shoes to elementary and middle scchol children in need throughout Craven County each November. Proceeds also help with our scholarship awards and donations to a number of nonprofit organizations in New Bern,” he explained.

Visitors and prospective members are always welcome to attend New Bern Breakfast Rotary meetings on Thursday mornings, from 7:30 to 8:30 am, at Baker’s Kitchen on Middle Street or to visit the website at www.NewBernRotary.org.

Submitted by Deedra Durocher