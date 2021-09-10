ReStore Silent Auction — Fundraiser to Build Affordable Homes

Habitat for Humanity ReStore’s monthly InStore Silent Auction welcomes the Fall season with a few homey pieces to bring a cozy atmosphere in any home. Included among the ten items offered in the specially created “Auction Room” are a vintage green glass table lamp, a silver coffee pot, a chiming wooden mantle clock, a pair of Victorian boudoir lamps, and a whimsical cat-on-a-sofa porcelain teapot. As in previous months, there are pieces of hanging art including a large Rialto Venetian bridge painting and detailed sea birds painted onto two wooden plaques. Values may range from $345 to $25, but opening bids range from just $100 to $12 to make any of these unique items a Bidder’s treasure.

Proceeds from the InStore Silent Auction, as do all sales at the ReStore, contribute to the funds necessary for Habitat for Humanity to build affordable homes with eligible families as well as provide repairs to existing homeowners in our community who may have experienced damages during Hurricane Florence or other circumstances. Two homes are currently being scheduled for Dedication with the families who have been directly involved with building them, and the Repair Program is continuing to work on homes in Craven County that were damaged in recent storms. In addition to the volunteers (always needed!) working on both new construction and repairs, Habitat Craven County has been pleased to have two groups of National Civilian Community Corps/AmeriCorps volunteers from all over the country helping with current projects.

Each month, a new collection of specially selected items from those that are regularly donated to the ReStore is featured in the InStore Silent Auction to provide an opportunity for the public to register and bid on each piece. At the end of the month, the winning bidder is contacted and has two days to pay for their item with up to five days to pick it up. There is no charge to register to bid on one or more items. Bidders can revisit the separate Auction room any time during the month to monitor or adjust their personal bid on a desired item.

The Habitat for Humanity ReStore is located at 930 Pollock Street and is open during regular store hours on Tuesdays from 10:00 to 5:00, and Wednesdays through Saturdays from 9:00 to 5:00. Bidding for this month’s InStore Silent Auction runs through Tuesday, September 28 at 12:00 pm.

Anyone interested in donating gently used items for a future InStore Auction or the ReStore should contact Evelyn Richards, ReStore Manager, at erichards@cravencountyhabitat.org or 252-633-5512 for further information. Free pick-up services can be scheduled for larger items.

By Deedra Durocher on hehalf of Evelyn Richards, ReStore Manager