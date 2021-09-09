New Bern Civic Theatre Hires New Interim Executive Director

New Bern Civic Theatre, Inc. (“NBCT”) announced today the appointment of Tyler Griffin as interim executive director, stepping into the role recently vacated by Angelina Doyle. Doyle, who has served in the role for 11 years, informed the Board of Directors that she will be pursuing other opportunities, but will remain with NBCT effective through Sept. 30 to assist with the transition. At the Board’s request, she will also be available after Sept. 30 to serve in a consulting role.

“I have loved every minute of leading NBCT,” stated Doyle. “However, after over a decade of running this amazing community theatre, it is time for me to step aside and let others guide NBCT in its mission to enrich, empower, include, educate and entertain.”

Mr. Griffin, a native of Craven County, is keenly suited to step into the executive director role. A graduate of East Carolina with a degree in musical theatre, Griffin has worked as the vocal director for numerous productions with Royal Caribbean International, as well as music director for Bigfork Playhouse, Carowinds Amusement Park, Cedar Point Amusement Park and Carnival Cruise Lines. Griffin has worked closely with Ms. Doyle over the years and looks forward to ensuring the continued legacy of quality productions that have made NBCT a theatre destination in eastern North Carolina.

“I look forward to working with Angelina and NBCT as we make this change,” said Griffin. “Angelina has built a great foundation for success. I will ensure NBCT continues to thrive during my time leading the organization by bringing in dynamic shows, cultivating our relationships in the community and updating the theatre itself to enhance the patrons’ experience. I will also work closely with the Board to find a permanent executive director who will build upon Angelina’s outstanding contributions.”

George Oliver, NBCT’s President, echoed Griffin’s sentiments.

“We are deeply grateful to Angelina for all she has done for NBCT over many years, and appreciate the arrangements she has made for a smooth hand-off,” Oliver commented. “Tyler is a long-time NBCT stalwart with the expertise to handle this succession. We really appreciate his willingness to take on this role and are optimistic as ever for the future of theatre in New Bern.”

By George M. Oliver, President, Board of Directors, New Bern Civic Theatre