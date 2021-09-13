New Bern Board of Aldermen Meeting Agenda for September 14, 2021

The September 14 meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the Courtroom at City Hall located at 300 Pollock St. You can also watch live on the City of New Bern’s Facebook page or watch later on City 3 TV.

Consider Approving a Proclamation Memorializing Sister Angela Mary Parker. Consider Adopting a Resolution to Close Specific Streets for 2021 MumFest. Consider Adopting a Resolution to Close Specific Streets for 2021 MumFeast. Consider Adopting a Resolution to Close the 1300-1400 Blocks of North Craven Street for the Travis Tritt Concert. Consider Adopting a Resolution to Close the 100 Block of Johnson Street for a Historic District Residential Association Picnic and Social. Consider Adopting a Resolution to Call for a Public Hearing to Annex 4016 E. US 70 Hwy. and 4103 Old Cherry Point Road. Approve Minutes. Consider Adopting an Ordinance Amending Article V. ” Recruitment and Employment of Chapter 54 ” Personnel”. Consider Adopting a Resolution Approving an Employment Agreement Between the City of New Bern and Richard Foster Hughes, II. Administration of Oath for the Position of City of Manager. Consider Adopting a Budget Ordinance Amendment. Discussion of Ward Redistricting. Consider Adopting a Resolution to Extend Construction Hours for JH Batten Design Builder at the U- Haul Project Site. Consider Adopting a Resolution Approving an Amendment to the Covenant of Use for 205 First Street. Consider Adopting a Resolution Approving the Conveyance of Tax Parcel ID 8-004- 004 to Religious Community Services. Consider Adopting a Resolution Declaring a 1999 Sutphen Aerial Platform as Surplus Property and Authorizing Electronic Sale. Consider Adopting a Resolution Approving Additional Streetlights for Margret Court. Consider Adopting a Resolution Approving an Amended Designation of Agents for Hurricane Florence. Consider Adopting a Resolution Approving an Amended Designation of Agents for Hurricane Dorian. Consider Adopting a Resolution Approving an Amended Designation of Agents for Hurricane Isaias. Consider Adopting a Resolution Approving an Amended Designation of Agents for COVID-19. Consider Adopting an Ordinance Amending Chapter 70 ” Traffic and Vehicles” to Add Article VII. ” Golf Carts on Public Streets”. Appointment(s). Attorney’s Report. City Manager’s Report. New Business. Closed Session. Adjorn.

