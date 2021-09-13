New Bern Board of Aldermen Meeting Agenda for September 14, 2021

The September 14 meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the Courtroom at City Hall located at 300 Pollock St. You can also watch live on the City of New Bern’s Facebook page or watch later on City 3 TV.
Agenda:
- Meeting opened by Mayor Dana E. Outlaw. Prayer Coordinated by Alderwoman Aster. Pledge of Allegiance.
- Roll Call
- Request and Petition of Citizens
Consent Agenda
- Consider Approving a Proclamation Memorializing Sister Angela Mary Parker.
- Consider Adopting a Resolution to Close Specific Streets for 2021 MumFest.
- Consider Adopting a Resolution to Close Specific Streets for 2021 MumFeast.
- Consider Adopting a Resolution to Close the 1300-1400 Blocks of North Craven Street for the Travis Tritt Concert.
- Consider Adopting a Resolution to Close the 100 Block of Johnson Street for a Historic District Residential Association Picnic and Social.
- Consider Adopting a Resolution to Call for a Public Hearing to Annex 4016 E. US 70 Hwy. and 4103 Old Cherry Point Road.
- Approve Minutes.
- Consider Adopting an Ordinance Amending Article V. ” Recruitment and Employment of Chapter 54 ” Personnel”.
- Consider Adopting a Resolution Approving an Employment Agreement Between the City of New Bern and Richard Foster Hughes, II.
- Administration of Oath for the Position of City of Manager.
- Consider Adopting a Budget Ordinance Amendment.
- Discussion of Ward Redistricting.
- Consider Adopting a Resolution to Extend Construction Hours for JH Batten Design Builder at the U- Haul Project Site.
- Consider Adopting a Resolution Approving an Amendment to the Covenant of Use for 205 First Street.
- Consider Adopting a Resolution Approving the Conveyance of Tax Parcel ID 8-004- 004 to Religious Community Services.
- Consider Adopting a Resolution Declaring a 1999 Sutphen Aerial Platform as Surplus Property and Authorizing Electronic Sale.
- Consider Adopting a Resolution Approving Additional Streetlights for Margret Court.
- Consider Adopting a Resolution Approving an Amended Designation of Agents for Hurricane Florence.
- Consider Adopting a Resolution Approving an Amended Designation of Agents for Hurricane Dorian.
- Consider Adopting a Resolution Approving an Amended Designation of Agents for Hurricane Isaias.
- Consider Adopting a Resolution Approving an Amended Designation of Agents for COVID-19.
- Consider Adopting an Ordinance Amending Chapter 70 ” Traffic and Vehicles” to Add Article VII. ” Golf Carts on Public Streets”.
- Appointment(s).
- Attorney’s Report.
- City Manager’s Report.
- New Business.
- Closed Session.
- Adjorn.
The agenda, packet, and minutes are published on the City of New Bern’s website here.
Individuals with disabilities requiring special assistance should call 639-7501 no later than 3 p.m. the date of the meeting.
Let us know if you have any comments or questions by sending an email.
