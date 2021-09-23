Nema Blankenship Named to Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage Management Team

Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage recently promoted Nema Blankenship to the role Managing Broker for their Atlantic Beach and Emerald Isle offices. “With Nema’s extensive local knowledge, enthusiasm and talent for guiding her peers to success, I am confident that she will be an effective leader and business coach,” said Denise Kinney, company President.

Blankenship is a seasoned real estate broker who set herself apart by providing her clients with a positive, in-person customer service experience. She explained that one of her favorite aspects of working in sales management is helping her agents identify and resolve obstacles with their transactions and develop strategic business plans to leverage their individual strengths, knowledge and skills.

“When I started out in this business, a lot of people donated their time and effort to put me on a path to success,” said Blankenship. “Now I have the opportunity to do the same. I could not be more excited to help my agents find their niche and take their business to the next level.”

Originally from Oklahoma, Blankenship’s passion for SCUBA diving led her to eastern North Carolina in 2007. One of a select few who has had the opportunity to explore the Queen Anne’s Revenge firsthand, she credits a significant portion of her success in the sales arena to that love of sharing her knowledge of the coastal lifestyle with her clients.

“This is a highly nuanced market that can quickly change. To be successful, agents have to not only be extremely responsive but also able to adapt and refine their services to market dynamics. A guiding light for me has been a quote from Dolly Parton: ‘You cannot predict the wind, but you can adjust the sails,’” added Blankenship.

For information about career opportunities, or to connect with a local neighborhood expert, call 910-799-3435 or visit www.seacoastrealty.com.

By Kathy Alexander, Marketing Director