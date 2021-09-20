Nashville Recording Artist Tom Yankton is Coming to New Bern

Get your tickets today for “Rock This City” with Tom Yankton — family friendly event on Sunday, October 3, 2021. Doors open at 5 p.m. at the New Bern Riverfront Convention Center.

Tom Yankton has an extensive resume that includes performing on Jimmy Kimmell Live, The Today Show, The Grand Ole Opry, The Academy of Country Music Awards, The Rolling Stones “Zip Code” Tour, and having written songs that have appeared in “Bad Moms Christmas,” Lifetime Network’s “Love At First Flight,” and Netflix’s “Sex Education”

Purchase tickets online for $10 by clicking here or pay $15 at the door for general admission.

This is a benefit concert for Realize U 252 recovery residence.

“By registering, you are acknowledging that an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present. By attending the Rock This City, you and any guests voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19 and agree not to hold Realize U 252, Inc.; New Bern Riverfront Convention Center or any of their affiliates, directors, officers, employees, agents, contractors, or volunteers liable for any illness or injury.” Those that have not been vaccinated are encouraged to wear a mask during this event.

Submitted by: Kim Breile, LCA Advertising and Productions